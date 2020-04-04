Forum

Forum breadcrumbs - You are here:Forum
You need to log in to create posts and topics.

Forum

Example CategoryLast post
COVID-19Questions and comments0 Topics · 0 PostsNo topics yet!
No topics yet!
testLast post
In this category are no forums yet!
Statistics
0
Topics
0
Posts
0
Views
10
Users
1
Online
Newest Member: Philipp Richter · Currently Online: 1 Guest

We have created a new system to help us address questions we receive from the public for the press briefings. We are getting hundreds every day and it’s impossible to read and deal with them while the PB is in process as there are a lot of moving parts to being able to do the Zoom meeting, take notes and respond to their info in real time.

So we are asking people to send their questions each day BEFORE NOON to: covid-questions@caymannewsservice.com

This will give us a chance to read, sort and consolidate the questions so that we get to the issues that people are most concerned about.

Thanks for your help. In the meantime the ones you have sent will be sorted and collated.