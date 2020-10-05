DCI Grand Cayman to close at noon

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) advises the public that the business licensing counter and the Grand Cayman Office will close to the public today, Monday, October 5, at noon and Tuesday, October 6 due to the Tropical Storm Warning issued for the Cayman Islands.

The Office is scheduled to re-open on Wednesday, October 7, weather permitting.

Applications for trade and business licences can be submitted online at www.dci.gov.ky.

Email contact for trade and business and other licensing information: info@dci.gov.ky;

Email for assistance with Designated Non-Financial Business and Profession (DNFBP) or enforcement matters: compliance@dci.gov.ky.

Other contact information: 948-2400; 244-2219; 244-6664; 244-6677; 244-2097; 244-2260.

