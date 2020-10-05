DVDL offices closed

The Department of Vehicle and Driver’s Licensing advises the public that all its office locations will be closed today, Monday, October 5 and Tuesday, October 6, due to the impending approach of the severe weather system. Persons booked for written for road and written tests will be contacted to reschedule dates.

The DVDL further advises that online services are available to renew vehicle and driver’s licence via DVDL’s website at www.dvdl.gov.ky or through the e-services portal www.eservices.gov.ky.

Members of the public experiencing issues can email dvdl.helpdesk@gov.ky for assistance.

