HSA clinic and service closures
With the declaration of a Tropical Storm warning for the Cayman Islands the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (HSA) has announced the following clinic closure and changes in service for Monday 5th October 2020:
- Bodden Town Clinic – Closing early at 4pm
- Chemotherapy – Patients will be contacted directly if your afternoon appointment requires rescheduling
- Dental Clinic – Closing early at 3pm
- Eye Clinic – Closing early at 2:30pm
- Dialysis – Patients will be contacted directly if your afternoon appointment requires rescheduling
- East End Clinic – Open from 11am 2pm
- Immunisation Clinic – Afternoon clinics cancelled.
- Pharmacy – All pharmacies will be closing early at 3pm
- Physiotherapy & Speech Therapy- Closing early at 3pm
- Specialist Clinic – Closing early at 2:30pm
- Surgery – No scheduled surgeries after 1pm
- Women’s Health Clinic – Closing early at 3pm
Patients will be contacted directly to reschedule any afternoon appointments effected by the above closures.
The following services will be operating regular hours:
- Accident & Emergency – 24 hours
- Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
- General Practice Clinic
- Acute Care Clinic
The HSA will continue to update regarding any closures for Tuesday 6th October. All updates will also be available on www.hsa.ky. If you have questions regarding your appointment, please call 345-949-8600.
Category: Notice Board