HSA clinic and service closures

With the declaration of a Tropical Storm warning for the Cayman Islands the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority (HSA) has announced the following clinic closure and changes in service for Monday 5th October 2020:

Bodden Town Clinic – Closing early at 4pm

– Closing early at 4pm Chemotherapy – Patients will be contacted directly if your afternoon appointment requires rescheduling

– Patients will be contacted directly if your afternoon appointment requires rescheduling Dental Clinic – Closing early at 3pm

Closing early at 3pm Eye Clinic – Closing early at 2:30pm

– Closing early at 2:30pm Dialysis – Patients will be contacted directly if your afternoon appointment requires rescheduling

– Patients will be contacted directly if your afternoon appointment requires rescheduling East End Clinic – Open from 11am 2pm

– Open from 11am 2pm Immunisation Clinic – Afternoon clinics cancelled.

– Afternoon clinics cancelled. Pharmacy – All pharmacies will be closing early at 3pm

– All pharmacies will be closing early at 3pm Physiotherapy & Speech Therapy- Closing early at 3pm

Closing early at 3pm Specialist Clinic – Closing early at 2:30pm

– Closing early at 2:30pm Surgery – No scheduled surgeries after 1pm

– No scheduled surgeries after 1pm Women’s Health Clinic – Closing early at 3pm

Patients will be contacted directly to reschedule any afternoon appointments effected by the above closures.

The following services will be operating regular hours:

Accident & Emergency – 24 hours

Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

General Practice Clinic

Acute Care Clinic

The HSA will continue to update regarding any closures for Tuesday 6th October. All updates will also be available on www.hsa.ky. If you have questions regarding your appointment, please call 345-949-8600.

