Due to the weather expected from Tropical Storm Delta later this evening, the offices of Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) located at Apollo House West closed early today as a safety measure for our staff and customers.

People needing assistance with JobsCayman or application submissions should email JobsCaymanHelp@gov.ky or WORC@gov.ky.

Regular office hours are expected to resume on Wednesday, 7 October.

Category: Notice Board