Garbage pickups rescheduled

The Department of Environmental Health advises that garbage pick-ups scheduled for last Thursday and Friday, 26-27 December 2019 will instead be collected today Tuesday, 31 December. These areas include:

· Hirst Rd.- from Countryside Plaza to inside Moonbeam Dr.,

· Shamrock Rd. from the entrance of Condor Rd. to inside Midland Acres,

· Will T. Dr. to Northward entrance included Old Yard Ln.,

· From Midland Acres. to John Mclean Dr.,

· Frank Sound Rd. to Hut land Rd.,

· From the entrance of Northward Rd. to Belford Estates via Condor Rd.,

· Ocean Club, to Spotts Newlands, Frank Hall Homes.

Pick-ups scheduled for Monday, 30 December will instead be collected tomorrow, 1 January 2020. These areas include:

· Small roads in West Bay,

· Andresen Dr. to Pappagallo,

· Conch Point Rd, to Meadow Ave.,

· The Shores, Batabano Rd.,

· Central Town,

· Canal Point Rd. to West Bay Fire Station,

· Barnett Cl. to inside Andresen Dr.,

· Northwest Point Rd. to Fountain Rd. include Rennie Ebanks Rd. Watercourse Rd.,

· Boggy Sand Rd,

· Powell Smith Dr.,

· Town Hall Rd,

· Rev. Blackman Dr.,

· Watercourse Rd.,

· Hell Rd.,

· Mount Pleasant route.

The delays are due to an increase in waste being put out over the holiday period and the Department apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Related

Category: Notice Board