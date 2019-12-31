Garbage pickups rescheduled
The Department of Environmental Health advises that garbage pick-ups scheduled for last Thursday and Friday, 26-27 December 2019 will instead be collected today Tuesday, 31 December. These areas include:
· Hirst Rd.- from Countryside Plaza to inside Moonbeam Dr.,
· Shamrock Rd. from the entrance of Condor Rd. to inside Midland Acres,
· Will T. Dr. to Northward entrance included Old Yard Ln.,
· From Midland Acres. to John Mclean Dr.,
· Frank Sound Rd. to Hut land Rd.,
· From the entrance of Northward Rd. to Belford Estates via Condor Rd.,
· Ocean Club, to Spotts Newlands, Frank Hall Homes.
Pick-ups scheduled for Monday, 30 December will instead be collected tomorrow, 1 January 2020. These areas include:
· Small roads in West Bay,
· Andresen Dr. to Pappagallo,
· Conch Point Rd, to Meadow Ave.,
· The Shores, Batabano Rd.,
· Central Town,
· Canal Point Rd. to West Bay Fire Station,
· Barnett Cl. to inside Andresen Dr.,
· Northwest Point Rd. to Fountain Rd. include Rennie Ebanks Rd. Watercourse Rd.,
· Boggy Sand Rd,
· Powell Smith Dr.,
· Town Hall Rd,
· Rev. Blackman Dr.,
· Watercourse Rd.,
· Hell Rd.,
· Mount Pleasant route.
The delays are due to an increase in waste being put out over the holiday period and the Department apologises for any inconvenience caused.
