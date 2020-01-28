Gov’t schools closed Wednesday

All government schools will remain closed until a thorough assessment has been conducted on school buildings to ensure structural integrity in the wake of Tuesday’s earthquake. The Department of Education Services (DES) confirms that following the effects of the 7.7 magnitude earthquake felt at approximately 2:10pm, followed by tsunami warnings from Hazard Management Cayman islands (HMCI), principals and education officials followed protocol to ensure the safety of the students and staff.

DES was in constant communication with HMCI and principals, and once the threat of a tsunami was significantly decreased, HMCI advised that it was safe to release students to the school buses for the evening’s drop off to their homes.

Students were released to those parents that came to schools to collect them.

