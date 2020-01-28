WA asks customers to report sewage issues

Water Authority customers are advised to call its emergency line 946-HELP (946-4357), to report any wastewater issue along the West Bay Beach Sewerage System. Members of the public with septic tanks or onsite wastewater systems are advised to contact their sewerage specialist to inspect their systems for any damages and necessary repairs.

Please note that the Authority’s offices remain closed. Customers that were disconnected today (Tuesday 28 January) due to non-payment will be reconnected.

We urge all customers to check their pipes to ensure there is no break or leaks. If you do suspect you have a leak please call our emergency line 946-HELP (946-4357).

