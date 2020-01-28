No CAL flights cancelled after earthquake

Following the confirmation of a strong earthquake felt in the Cayman Islands today, Tuesday, Cayman Airways is advising the public that all non-essential services have been suspended for the day.

Ticket Offices on Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac, and Little Cayman, as well as the Cayman Airways Reservations call center, will be closed until Wednesday January 29, 2020 when regular operating hours are expected to resume. All flight operations will continue today and tomorrow as scheduled.

Cayman Airways is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide further updates for the travelling public if it becomes necessary.

