CIG issues special Coat of Arms money

Commemorative $1 bill

(CNS): Government has splashed out on printing a new $1 commemorative banknote to mark last year’s 60th anniversary of the Cayman Islands’ first written Constitution. The new note was unveiled at the National Heroes Day celebrations on Monday and is expected to be circulated for use on Tuesday. A modified version of the current ‘D’ series note, it bears the Celebrate Cayman logo to the left of the Coat of Arms.

“We set out on a journey in 2018 to Celebrate Cayman in observance of the 60th anniversaries of our Coat of Arms and our Constitution,” said Premier Alden McLaughlin.

“On Monday we honoured our heroes and the men who saw the need for Cayman’s own written Constitution and took the necessary steps to get that document approved by the Queen. I think it is fitting that we have a banknote that commemorates their work and the Constitution, which is the foundation upon which our democracy is built and the ultimate embodiment of the rule of law in the Cayman Islands,” he said.

The commemorative note, issued by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, is the same colour and design as the existing note but it has four differences:

In addition to the Celebrate Cayman logo, the signatures of Finance Minister Roy McTaggart and CIMA Managing Director Cindy Scotland have been relocated to the right of the Queen’s effigy; the magnetic thread running from the top to the bottom of each note has been replaced with a new 4mm RAPID micro-optic purple security thread; and the serial number incorporates the Q/2 series banknotes and is only used for special occasions such as this.

The commemorative banknote can be acquired from CIMA’s Currency Division on the Ground Floor of the Government Administration Building. The note is sold at face value ($1.00) and goes into circulation via the banks this week.

CIMA reminds the public that it is illegal to print or publish anything in the likeness or appearance of all or part of a banknote. It is also illegal to mutilate, deface or perforate any currency note or coin that is legal tender in the Cayman Islands.

