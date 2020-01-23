Roaring 20’s find Cayman Brac

(CNS Local Life): The Cayman Brac District Committee of the National Trust is turning to the Roaring 20’s for an eco-friendly fundraising event next month that will capture the days of flappers, jazz, Prohibition and bootleggers, all in aid of its Habitat Protection Fund. Period costume is optional but anyone wanting to get into the swing of things is welcome to shake out their flapper dress or zoot suit and step into the world of Gatsby, Downton Abbey and Sherlock Holmes.

The outdoor event will be held at the Brac Trust House on White Bay Road, West End, on Saturday 29 February, with food and throwback musical entertainment, as well as a live auction conducted by auctioneer Doug Ross. DJ Mark Knowlton will keep everyone’s toes tapping throughout the evening from 6pm until the event winds up at 11pm.

Event Tickets are now on sale for CI$25, which covers entry, food, tea/water, entertainment and participation in the live auction, silent auction and split cash raffle drawing.

A buffet will feature ‘Memories from the 20s’, with vegan choices and great desserts. Organisers said that “with a hint of Prohibition”, the event is BYOB for alcoholic drinks.

Members are selling tickets under the direction of Edna Platts (call 547-0892), and event and raffle tickets will be available at the gate the night of the fundraiser. However, organisers say that in past years tickers have sold out and advise people to buy ahead so as not to be disappointed.

The raffle winners will be announced after dinner at 8pm, heralding the live auction beginning and closing the silent auction. “Once again, our supporters have contributed generously to spark interest in live and silent auction items,” organisers said.

Each year, the Brac Trust fundraisers aim to raise money while encouraging people to be environmentally conscious by reducing waste without diminishing the fun. No plastic utensils or plates will be used and decorations for the event are made mostly with recycled products. Recycling bins will be available for glass bottles and aluminium cans.

“Our neighbourly troop of soldier crabs will be on standby for clean-up duty,” organisers added.

Related

Category: Community, Fundraiser, Local News