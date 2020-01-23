Large turnout at Pete Ribbins Swim Meet

A swimmer dives in at the Pete Ribbins 2020 Stingray (Photo courtesy of Stingray Swim Club)

(CNS Local Life): Cayman Islands swimmers of all ages, including those aiming for qualifying times for April’s CARIFTA Swimming Championships in Barbados, took part in the Pete Ribbins Memorial Consolidated Water Meet, the first competitive swim meet of the year last weekend. The 3-day event was hosted by Stingray Swim Club and held at the Lions Aquatic Centre, with swimmers from Stingray (SSC), Camana Bay Aquatic Club (CBAC), Seven Mile Swimmers (SMS) and other groups.

Stingray Head Coach David Pursley said, “The Pete Ribbins Memorial meet is always a great meet for the senior swimmers coming off of very heavy training through the holiday break. The time away from school allows us to put more time in at the pool, and this past weekend’s racing is a real test on some tired bodies.

“The Friday night session featured a jam-packed pool of 10-and-under swimmers. The energy from Friday night was incredible. SSC had its largest turnout in years for the younger ones which featured four different relays for the girls for the first time,” Pursley said.

High Points Awards were won by:

Girls, 11-12: Lila Higgo (CBAC)

Girls, 13-14: Jillian Crooks (CBAC)

Girls, 15 & Over: Alison Jackson (SSC)

Boys, 11-12: Anthony A. Chin (SSC)

Boys, 13-14: Will Sellars (SMS)

Boys, 15 & Over: Nicholas Corin (CBAC).

In terms of team totals, CBAC won the most points on the girls’ side, and Stingray won the most points on the boys’ side. Altogether, CBAC just edged out Stingray for the most overall points (820 to 811), with SMS finishing third (458 points).

Coach Pursley said, “Looking forward, we will send a few swimmers to Jamaica at the end of the month to try and achieve a few more Carifta qualifying times, and then it’s back to sharpening race skills in anticipation for the CIASA National Championships at the end of February. The team is on track and we are prepped for some extraordinary swimming come April.”

