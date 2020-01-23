Ombudsman offers info on data protection

(CNS Local Life): The Office of the Ombudsman will be holding a meet and greet inside the Government Administration Building on Tuesday morning, 28 January, in recognition of International Data Privacy Day, which will be celebrated in the Cayman Islands for the first time, following the commencement of the Data Protection Law (DPL) on 30 September 2019. According to a release from the ombudsman, anyone who has any questions about data protection and how it affects them can speak to staff from the office at the event, which will be held at the front entrance of GAB.

A release from the Office of the Ombudsman noted that the DPL introduced important rights for individuals, including the right to be informed about how your personal data is being used, to have your data corrected, to object to direct marketing, and to access your own personal data.

The DPL also created a set of rules on the use of personal data by businesses and organisations across the public and private sectors, based on eight core principles dealing with fairness, adequacy, retention and security of personal data processing, amongst other things.

The Office of the Ombudsman has been tasked with oversight and enforcement of the DPL, and individuals have the right to complain to the Ombudsman if they believe their data is not being processed in accordance with the new law.

For more information, including FAQs, guidance and other resources to help people understand data protection rights and obligations, visit the Ombudsman website or send your questions to: info@ombudsman.ky

Related

Category: Local Business, Local News