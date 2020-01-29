Update on government schools

The Department of Education Services’ Facilities Management Team in partnership with the Public Works Department (PWD), the Planning Department and Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) are working hard to secure all 21 government school sites which facilitate over 5,000 students and up to 800 staff.

Once thorough inspections have been completed and an official “all clear” has been given by the relevant authorities, announcements will be made officially available to the public on the CIG website, Cayman Prepared, Radio Cayman 89.9 fm and on Facebook @caymangovinfo or @educationcayman.

DES said, “We appreciate your patience and consideration at this time as we work together to ensure the safety of our students.”

