NRA assessing damage

The National Roads Authority is currently working with the Royal Cayman Police Service and the various utility providers to assess and remediate damages caused by the earthquake on Tuesday, January 28.

Initial assessments indicate the appearance of sinkholes in a number of areas. NRA is currently conducting repairs at the following locations:

South Sound Road, near the jetty;

Oakmill Street;

Norbrook Street;

Northside along Rum Point Drive;

West Bay Cemetery Beach; and

Invicta Drive.

Members of the public are urged to contact NRA’s hotline at 525-1251; other numbers at 623-7800; 946-7780 or email nra@nra.ky to report sinkholes in public roads.

