Leak Detection – Hirst Road

Water Authority – Cayman will be conducting leak detection work along Hirst Rd tonight (Friday 14 February) from midnight – 5am. All customers who live along Hirst Rd, north of the East-West Arterial, up to the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit base at the end of Hirst Rd may experience intermittent water service during this time.

The Water Authority appreciates the patience and understanding of its customers and the public as it undertakes these works, and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

Related

Category: Notice Board