A portion of Crewe Road, west of the Owen Roberts International Airport runway, will be closed overnight for the next four nights, from 18 to 21 February, between 10:00pm and 4:00am. During these times, Crewe Road will be closed between the roundabouts at Smith Road and Printer Way. This is to facilitate works being carried out on the airfield, just west of the runway.

