Traffic advisory for Shamrock Road at Mimosa Lane

On Thursday, 20 February, from 9:00am to 12:00pm, officers from the RCIPS Traffic & Roads Policing Unit will be conducting investigative work at the intersection of Shamrock Road and Mimosa Lane, in relation to the fatal collision which took place on 25 November, 2019. During this time, traffic flow will be restricted to one lane. Officers will be on hand to direct traffic in the area.

Motorists are asked to exercise caution if travelling in this area during these times, and to obey all instructions from traffic officers.

