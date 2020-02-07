7th annual DG’s 5K set for April

Participants at the start of the 2019 DG’s 5K Challenge on Cayman Brac

(CNS Local Life): Three charities will benefit from the Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge fundraiser this year: the Cayman Islands Cancer Society (CICS), the MS Foundation of the Cayman Islands, and the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands (ADACI). DG Franz Manderson, who spearheads the event, now in its seventh year, said they were chosen because they have a tangible effect on the community.

“Fundraising from this year’s DG’s 5K Challenge will contribute to reducing instances of cancer and provide meaningful care and support for those who suffer serious and debilitating diseases like MS, Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” Manderson said. “I encourage everyone living in the Cayman Islands to join us in April for as many of the three challenges as they can manage. Together, we really can help today and protect tomorrow.”

The Challenge will be held on Sunday, 5 April, on Cayman Brac; Sunday, 19 April, on Little Cayman; and Sunday, 26 April, on Grand Cayman.

Funds raised for the Cancer Society will be used to support its HPV vaccination programme, making the cancer-preventing vaccine accessible and free to all boys and girls in the Cayman Islands. CICS explained that this programme is vital in the fight to reduce incidences of cervical, ear, nose and throat cancers. Funds will also support ongoing public education, and the charity will continue to strive to screen and prevent cancer and improve life for survivors.

The MS Foundation said their portion of the funds raised will be used to provide financial and emotional support to MS patients and their families. As there is no cure for the life-long disease, the charity aims to alleviate the long-term financial burden on patients brought by medication, doctor appointments, MRIs and other associated costs. The organisation is working to provide education to the community, while also creating a support network for the “MS warriors” to ensure they are well-served medically and emotionally while living with the disease.

Funds raised by the Challenge for the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association will be used primarily to launch the “Dementia Friends” programme, which is a far-reaching initiative that will include pre-schoolers. The respite care programme will also receive funds. Together, these programmes will benefit the Cayman Islands through the provision of care and support, the elimination of verbal and physical abuse and the dispelling of stigma around the disease, ADACI said.

This year, the event has a fund-raising target of $70,000. According to organisers, efforts are already underway to reach this ambitious goal, thanks to platinum sponsor Appleby, which has pledged a $15,000 donation.

Butterfield, Credit Union, Davenport Development and EY have also already come on board as gold sponsors again this year, and CINICO has committed to sponsoring the half-way stop. Sponsorship commitments have also been secured from PWC as water stop sponsor. Walkers, Stepping Stones, Dentons, Chris Johnson Associates, Affinity Recruitment and Genesis have pledged sponsorship at the silver level and Foster’s as a kilometre marker.

Last year, the event raised $82,000 for the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre, the Alex Panton Foundation and Special Needs Foundation Cayman. In 2018, $89,000 was split among Feed Our Future, Meals on Wheels, the Kiwanis Club of Grand Cayman, the Kirkconnell Community Care Centre and Little Cayman Primary School. In 2017, $85,000 was raised to build a ropes challenge course for the YMCA of the Cayman Islands.

In 2016, the event netted $60,000 to help the Cayman Heart Fund buy an ambulance, which was gifted to the Health Services Authority. In 2015, the Special Olympics Cayman Islands was awarded $50,000 to help athletes attend the Special Olympic Games in Los Angeles the following summer. In 2014, the inaugural DG’s 5K Challenge raised $12,500 for Cayman HospiceCare (now known as Jasmine) towards its new premises on West Bay Road.

The DG’s 5K Challenge brings together civil servants, private sector employees and members of the public in a fitness and fundraising challenge. It is part of Manderson’s vision to have a healthier, more active and more socially engaged civil service, while also benefitting charitable organisations and initiatives in the Cayman Islands.

People can register on the Cayman Active website from 1 March. Companies interested in sponsoring the DG’s 5K Challenge, or anyone interested in making a donation, can contact Fundraising Subcommittee Chairwoman Nancy Barnard at SupportDG5k@gov.ky.

