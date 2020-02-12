DVDL adjusted hours – Wednesday

All locations of the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) will adjust its opening hours Wednesday morning, February 12, to facilitate a staff meeting. The Crewe Road location will open its doors to the public at 10:00am, while Breakers and West Bay locations will open at 10:30am.

Customers are reminded that they can renew their vehicle licence online via DVDL’s website at www.dvdl.gov.ky or through the e-services portal www.eservices.gov.ky.

DVDL apologises for any inconvenience caused.

