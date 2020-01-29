Water Authority – areas still without service

UPDATED: Water service has been restored on Walkers Road, from Denham Thompson Way to the South Sound junction, including Windsor Village, Hinds Way, Aspiration Drive and Academy Way, as well as South Church Street to the junction of the South Sound Road.Â

The WA has now restored service to most of the island. However, the following areas still remain without service:

South Sound

South Church Street

Windsor Park

Walkers Road, south of Keturah Street

Water Authority crews are continuing to assess the situation in each of the areas, and are working to identify the leaks, so that repairs can be made and service restored. There will continue to be interruptions in service for each of these areas, once activated as damage assessments are being carried out.

WA said, “We are unable to provide timelines of when service will be fully restored, as we would do during a normal outage, as we are responding to an emergency situation.”

Customers in these areas where service has been restored can open their shut-off valve and should monitor movement of their meter to ensure there are no leaks. Should there be more aftershocks, further disruptions may be possible.

Progress updates will continue.

The Water Authority-Cayman will be open for regular business hours today (Wednesday 29 January) starting at 8:30am.

