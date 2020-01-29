Government offices open

Following Tuesday’s earthquake, government authorities are closely monitoring the situation. At this time government offices are anticipated to be open today (Wednesday, 29 January) unless individual departments issue a formal notification otherwise.

In recognition of the fact that many schools will be closed and caregivers may struggle to make alternate arrangements, the civil service will have a flexible attendance policy today for all but essential staff.

Any absences should be reported in the normal manner.

Every effort will be made to deliver government services without interruption and official said they are grateful for the public’s patience at this time.

