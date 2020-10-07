DEH operations post Delta
The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) wishes to inform the public that notwithstanding the interruption to operations due to the storm, the planning and hard work by staff has allowed DEH to continue collection services with minimal disruption.
Garbage collection was completed in West Bay on Monday ahead of the storm.
Areas completed today are:
- South Church Street
- Central George Town area
- Shedden Rd
- Eastern Ave
- Walker’s Rd
- Smith Rd
- Windsor Park area
- Industrial Park area
The following residential collection schedule is in place for the remainder of the week:
Thursday:
- South Sound Rd
- Windsor Park
- Crewe Rd
- Red Bay Area
- Old Crew Rd
- Prospect area, Marina Dr, Mangrove Dr, Mahogany Dr
- Tropical Gardens to Patrick Island
Friday:
- Northward
- Spots Area
- Savannah Newlands
- Hirst Rd
- Savannah/Lower Valley Area
- Shamrock Rd. to Will T. Dr in Bodden Town
Saturday:
- Bodden Town from Will T Dr
- Midland Areas
- Pease Bay Area
- Frank Sound Area
- North Side District
- East End District
The Landfill is now open and the hours for the landfill are unchanged as follows:
Monday to Friday – 7am to 5pm
Saturday – 7am to 1pm
Sunday – Closed.
The 24-hour landfill drop-off will remain open 24 hours a day accessible to the public for the disposal of small quantities of garbage.
For more information please visit www.deh.gov.ky
