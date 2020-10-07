DEH operations post Delta

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) wishes to inform the public that notwithstanding the interruption to operations due to the storm, the planning and hard work by staff has allowed DEH to continue collection services with minimal disruption.

Garbage collection was completed in West Bay on Monday ahead of the storm.

Areas completed today are:

South Church Street

Central George Town area

Shedden Rd

Eastern Ave

Walker’s Rd

Smith Rd

Windsor Park area

Industrial Park area

The following residential collection schedule is in place for the remainder of the week:

Thursday:

South Sound Rd

Windsor Park

Crewe Rd

Red Bay Area

Old Crew Rd

Prospect area, Marina Dr, Mangrove Dr, Mahogany Dr

Tropical Gardens to Patrick Island

Friday:

Northward

Spots Area

Savannah Newlands

Hirst Rd

Savannah/Lower Valley Area

Shamrock Rd. to Will T. Dr in Bodden Town

Saturday:

Bodden Town from Will T Dr

Midland Areas

Pease Bay Area

Frank Sound Area

North Side District

East End District

The Landfill is now open and the hours for the landfill are unchanged as follows:

Monday to Friday – 7am to 5pm

Saturday – 7am to 1pm

Sunday – Closed.

The 24-hour landfill drop-off will remain open 24 hours a day accessible to the public for the disposal of small quantities of garbage.

For more information please visit www.deh.gov.ky

