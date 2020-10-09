HSA opens COVID-19 drive-thru testing for 10 October

The Health Services Authority will be offering drive through COVID-19 testing at the Cayman Islands Hospital on Saturday 10th October 2020 from 7:30am – 11:00am. No pre-registration is required. Persons are reminded wear a face mask and to bring a photo ID for anyone getting tested (including children).

Drive through testing tents will be located on the main hospital campus near by the MRI/Dialysis parking lot at the main entrance.

“We understand there are many people who want to be tested and the drive through offers a safe and convenient way for most persons,” said HSA CEO Ms. Lizzette Yearwood stated. “Results will be emailed within 24 hours.”

Persons requiring testing for travel purposes, are encouraged to book through the HSA’s online booking system www.hsa.ky/appointment.

