CI Public Library Service provides e-books

Further to the closure of all Cayman Islands Public Libraries due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the Cayman Islands Public Library Service (CIPLS) announces an online eBook service to assist with educational and recreational reading. Accordingly, the CIPLS will provide library members and non-members of all ages, with access to over 33,000 eBooks and journals.

To access this service, persons may visit the CIPLS website here.

Non-library members must first fill in the membership form available on the website, then email completed membership forms to georgetown@caymanlibraries.gov.ky.

CIPLS staff will process the applications and send all new members their membership number by email. Once this is received, all patrons will be able to access the eBook service by following the below instructions:

Go to EBSCO Information Services. Click on the login text (or here). Sign in using your unique library membership number and create a personal account. d) Download books and journals or read online.

All new library members will obtain this service free of cost until the libraries resume their usual services.

Once the libraries are open for regular service, new patrons can collect their library card. Membership is free for children (under 18) and seniors (over 60), all others will be subject to a fee of $5 per year.

During the closure period, the library service will also waive any late fees on un-returned books.

For more information regarding eBooks and book returns, send an email to georgetown@caymanlibraries.gov.ky or email paul.robinson@gov.ky for any other enquiries.

Related

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News