Judicial Administration responds to shutdown until Saturday

Magistrates Court: Drug Court Thursday 26 March 2020 – everyone required to attend at the Drug Court must return on 9 April at 2:00pm. People currently on random protocols must continue to call in.

Maintenance Cases: All maintenance cases schedule for Friday, 27 March 2020 are to return on Friday, 24 April 2020 at 10:00am. Persons subject to financial provisions and maintenance orders must make payments as ordered. Payment made be made on line by visiting www.judicial.ky the CoVid-19 page or by telephone to 244 3842 or 244 3867 or by email Courts@judicial.ky 

Criminal Cases: All Criminal and Traffic cases scheduled for Thursday, 26 March 2020 are to return on Thursday, 23 April 2020 at 10:00 am.

