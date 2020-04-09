HSA clinics and pharmacy Easter holiday hours
The Health Services Authority (HSA) would like to advise the public of the following Easter holiday hours:
- Accident & Emergency will remain open throughout the Easter holiday
- The Flu Clinic will be opened the entire weekend 8:30 – 4:00pm
- The Acute Care Clinic at the George Town General Practice Clinic will be closed Good Friday, 10th April, Easter Sunday, 12th April, and Easter Monday, 13th April. The clinic will be open Saturday, 11th April, 8:30am – 4:00pm as usual.
- The District Health Centres will be closed Good Friday, 10th April, Easter Sunday, 12th April, and Easter Monday, 13th April. The clinics will open their regular times on Saturday 11th April. Closed Sunday 12th April.
- The Cayman Islands Hospital Pharmacy will be open Good Friday, 10th April, Saturday 11th April and Easter Monday 13th April, 8:00am – 4:30pm. Closed Sunday 12th April.
- The Smith Road Centre Pharmacy will be open Good Friday, 10th April, Saturday 11th April and Easter Monday 13th April, 9:00am – 4:00pm. Closed Sunday 12th April.
If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, please contact your private general health practitioner or call the HSA Flu Hotline 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077 or email flu@hsa.ky before leaving your home. You will receive advice over the phone to guide on what the next steps are (i.e. Stay at home, come to the Flu Clinic, etc).
Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News