Liquor licensees with restaurant licence not permitted to do deliveries with food

The Liquor Licensing Boards of the Cayman Islands advise licensees with a restaurant licence that they are not permitted to do deliveries with food. Liquor licence holders are further advised that deliveries are only permitted under certain categories of licences of the Liquor Licensing Law with approval of the Liquor Licensing Board.

Section 10 (7) of the Liquor Licensing Law provides that, “A restaurant licence permits the disposal of intoxicating liquor to any person at a restaurant, or other premises affixed to the land, at which food is served for consumption on the premises”.

Those found in breach of the law will be liable on summary conviction to a fine of one thousand dollars and to imprisonment for one year.

Licence holders are also reminded to adhere to the opening hours which are outlined on the licence. Closing hours must comply with hard curfew hours.

Interested members of the public can email info@dci.gov.ky for information.

