CAL repatriation flights to Kingston and Miami

Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) is continuing to add repatriation flights to Kingston and to Miami from Grand Cayman, in partnership with the Cayman Islands Government.

Although some of the added flights have already been filled to accommodate customers on waitlists, seats are still available on some flights, and wait-listing will continue in order to help the Government determine the community’s travel needs while Cayman’s borders remain closed due to the threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Miami repatriation flight schedule for Friday June 26, 2020:

FLIGHT DEPARTS GRAND CAYMAN ARRIVES IN MIAMI KX3102 10am 12:30pm KX3104 3pm 5:30pm

The Miami repatriation flight schedule for July 1, 2020:

FLIGHT DEPARTS GRAND CAYMAN ARRIVES IN MIAMI KX3102 7am 9:30am

The Miami repatriation flight schedule for July 3, 2020:

FLIGHT DEPARTS GRAND CAYMAN ARRIVES IN MIAMI KX3102 10am 12:30pm KX3104 3pm 5:30pm

The Miami repatriation flight schedule for July 8 & 10, 2020:

FLIGHT DEPARTS GRAND CAYMAN ARRIVES IN MIAMI KX3102 10am 12:30pm

The Kingston repatriation flight schedule for July 4 & 11, 2020:

FLIGHT DEPARTS GRAND CAYMAN ARRIVES IN KINGSTON KX3600 9:30am 10:35am

Note: connecting flights from the Sister Islands are also available for each flight.

Cayman Airways is reminding all passengers travelling on these repatriation flights to please review and follow the policies in place with regards to entry requirements, baggage, pets, and the wearing of face masks. Those policies are as follows:

Immigration Requirements

Jamaica

Per the Jamaican Consulate on Grand Cayman, the following are the current requirements for travel to Jamaica:

Passengers must secure a Travel Authorization from the Jamaican Government prior to checking in for a flight. The application can be completed online via the following links: For Jamaican nationals: https://jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm/immigration.html For non-Jamaicans: www.visitjamaica.com

Passengers who do not present the required travel authorization when checking in for their flight, will not be able to travel.

Upon arrival in Jamaica, all passengers must undergo a COVID-19 test and will be subject to a health screening and risk assessments by Jamaican health authorities.

Passengers are required to wear a face mask throughout the airport in Kingston.

USA

Persons travelling to the United States must be US citizens or those legally able to travel to or through the USA. Passengers are responsible for ensuring that they have the necessary travel documents for entry into any country. There are no special COVID-19 requirements for entering the USA at this time, with the exception of Miami Airport requiring all passengers to wear a face mask throughout the airport.

NOTE: Passengers are responsible for ensuring that they have the necessary travel documents for entry into any foreign country.

Baggage Allowance (for Jamaica and USA)

Passengers (except infants under 2) will be allowed one free checked bag up to 55lbs per bag (not exceeding 62 linear inches), plus one carry-on bag not exceeding 11″ x 16″ x 24″. A maximum of 2 excess bags per passenger can be accommodated. These additional bags will be at a cost of US$20 for the first excess bag and US$50 for the second excess bag. No overweight or oversized bags will be accepted. Passengers who expect to have excess bags MUST prepay for it at the time of booking or at least 24 hours before travel. Please note that the first bag will travel confirmed, but excess bags will travel space-available and may take several weeks to reach the passenger should baggage space not be available on the repatriation flight.

Pets

A limited number of pets can be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis, aboard each flight to both destinations. These must be requested and approved at least 24 hours before travel. Pets without prior approval will be unable to travel. Passengers are responsible for ensuring they meet all necessary customs requirements for the importation of pets to any country.

Health and Safety Measures (for Jamaica and USA flights)

Various measures will be in place for the health and safety of passengers and crew, including:

All passengers must present at check-in and boarding with their own face mask, which they must wear for the duration of the flight

CAL airport staff will be wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the check-in and boarding process, and check-in counters will be sanitized frequently during the check-in process. Cabin Crew will also be wearing PPE during each flight.

Social distancing for the boarding process and on board

Booking process

One-way tickets for these flights will be available for purchase online at www.caymanairways.com or by calling Cayman Airways Reservations on 345-949-2311 or 1-866-759-1372 (toll free in Jamaica) or 1-800-422-9626 (toll free in the USA), Monday through Friday from 7am to 7pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am to 5pm

Only credit or debit cards will be taken over the phone for bookings

Passengers with existing tickets for travel between Cayman and Kingston or Miami will be able to use them for these repatriation flights

Related

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News