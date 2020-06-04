Passport and Corporate Services Office Opening for Collections

The Passport and Corporate Services office will open 2 days a week, Wednesday and Thursdays starting 10 June from 9:00am to 1:00pm. The opening will facilitate persons needing collecting passports that have returned from HMPO but will not be accepting new applications at this time.

The Passport & Corporate Services Office will contact persons whose passport has returned and is ready for collection.

Persons should show up for collection on their last name letter days and should wear a face covering or mask and adhere to the social distancing measures.

While this opening is for collection, the office will continue to offer services for medical emergencies as necessary.

Contact passport&corporate@gov.ky or 943-7678 with questions or queries.

Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News