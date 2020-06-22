Postal Service offers extended service

The Cayman Islands Postal Service is extending its Grand Cayman open days as of next week. Effective Tuesday, 23 June 2020, three post offices will offer extended hours. They are:

Airport, Savannah and West Bay Post Offices will extend their open days from 2 to 4 days/week

The days are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with opening hours as 9am to 3pm.

With the surname segregation also being lifted, customers will no longer be restricted as to which open day they attend any of these facilities for service.

The Postal Service is still mindful of needing to operate in a safe manner for its customers and staff alike and continues to take steps to mitigate against incidents that would necessitate a facility’s closure.

Customers will be required to maintain the 6ft. social distancing protocols and wear a mask when entering a post office.

The Postal Service still has a significant percentage of staff who remain sheltering at home as high risk. While this impacts the ability to reopen all postal facilities on Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac at this time, postal facilities which are currently open will continue to offer the full range of postal services already available to customers.

