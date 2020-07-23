CUC summer programme goes virtual

CUC summer intern Taneil Lee

(CNS Local Life): CUC’s summer interns will take part virtually this year, since in-person work experience is not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grand Cayman’s power company said in a release that the six-week virtual Summer Internship and Vocational Trainee Programme, which is for students between 14 and 23, provides the opportunity for the students to connect with members of the CUC team and learn about the company and its operations.

All 24 high school and university students who applied are taking part in the programme and learning remotely, attending weekly sessions that focus on CUC’s Power Plant, regional perspectives, electricity and new technology, as well as how CUC has been coping with COVID-19.

The students will be expected to apply this knowledge to produce a final report and a PowerPoint presentation on their experience in the programme and the impact that COVID-19 has had on the utility industry.

CUC’s Learning and Development Specialist Erin Kaufman assisted with coordinating the virtual programme. She said, “For CUC, safety has always been the top priority for its employees, customers and community and in these COVIC-19 times, we knew we could not bring the students into our facilities.

“However, we came up with a programme which offers a similar learning experience that students can take part in virtually. Even though students won’t be working on CUC’s premises, they will have an opportunity to speak with a cross section of the CUC team to gain an understanding of how the Company has been operating during these challenging times.”

To date, the students have been responding positively to the programme and they are using the technology to stay in touch with all that is going on.

Taneil Lee, a university student currently studying at Brunel University, London, is pursuing a Master of Science degree in Public Health and Health Promotion. She applied to the CUC Summer Internship Programme looking for an opportunity to apply her knowledge from her public health degrees in a non-medical setting, with a focus on environmental matters.

She said. “I like the programme so far. I appreciate that CUC took the initiative to find a safe way to keep students engaged. I’m excited to learn about CUC since my degree is heavily medically related and seeing that this is something new for me.”

The six-week programme will end on 14 August.

The power company stated, “In spite of the current situation, CUC is proud to be able to develop some of the young people of the Cayman Islands and will continue to provide opportunities for their growth and work experience.”

