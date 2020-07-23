Smith Road Centre Pharmacy to remain open

The Health Services Authority’s Smith Road Centre pharmacy refill location will remain open for CINICO and private insurance members with full coverage.

“We understand this is a convenient location for many patients and are happy to announce we will stay in this space for the immediate future,” said HSA Chief Pharmacist, Colin Medford. “We have made some adjustments to our development plan for the future space of the main pharmacy, which allows the Smith Road Centre refill pick-up location to remain at this location for now.”

Persons with full coverage who have requested refills as of 20th July, will be directed to pick-up at Smith Road as they had previously.

Smith Road Centre Pharmacy Hours

9:00am – 5:30pm Monday to Friday

9:00am – 4:30pm Saturday, Sundays and Public Holidays

Cayman Islands Hospital Main Pharmacy Hours

8:00am – 6:00pm Monday to Friday

8:00am – 5:30pm Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays

