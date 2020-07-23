Orchid sale and growing tips at QEII Botanic Park

Vanda Mimi Palmer orchid

(CNS Local Life): The horticultural manager Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park, Nick Johnson, will be giving a talk on orchid tying and potting at an orchid sale at the park on on Saturday, 1 August. The presentation will be ideal for beginner and intermediate orchid growers, according to a release from the park.

Johnson, who has been propagating and growing orchids for 25 years, said, “I personally look forward sharing my knowledge with all our orchid lovers and any newcomers to the orchid growing world and although due to the recent lockdown, we faced some challenges regarding our annual Orchid Show, we are thrilled to still have a variety of orchids available for sale.”

The fundraising sale, held in partnership with the Cayman Islands Orchid Society, will be held inside the Rotary Schoolhouse. It will host a range of plants, from the stunning vanda orchid to the fragrant chocolate orchid. All plants will be individually priced and of flowering size but not necessarily flowering at the time of sale.

This orchid sale will be held from 9:00am to 3:00pm at the Botanic Park on Frank Sound Road, North Side, and will feature outdoor orchids only. Admission is $5 for adults and no charge for children 12 and under.

The orchid sale is only one way that gardeners can purchase plants at the park. “We also now host daily plant sales at the Visitors’ Centre and welcome any requests for the propagation of plants found within the Park’s grounds,” Johnson said.

Propagation requests should be submitted at the Botanic Park’s Visitors Centre. To learn more email General Manager John Lawrus on

manager@botanic-park.ky or call 947-9462.

