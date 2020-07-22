More evac flights to and from Miami and Kingston

(CNS Local Life): Cayman Airways Ltd has added repatriation flights in July and August between Grand Cayman and Miami, and between Grand Cayman and Kingston. Anyone wishing to travel on these flights, inbound or outbound, must fill out the online form here. CAL has said it can only accept bookings for passengers already approved for international travel by TravelTime.

Any questions or concerns can be addressed by emailing traveltime@gov.ky or calling TravelTime at 649-6913.

The Kingston repatriation flight schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, 22 July:

FLIGHT FROM TO DEPARTS ARRIVES KX3600 Grand Cayman Kingston 10am 11:05am KX3601 Kingston Grand Cayman 12:15pm 1:30pm KX3602 Grand Cayman Kingston 2:30pm 3:35pm

Wednesday, 12 August:

FLIGHT FROM TO DEPARTS ARRIVES KX3600 Grand Cayman Kingston 10am 11:05am KX3601 Kingston Grand Cayman 12:15pm 1:30pm

The Miami repatriation flight schedule is as follows:

Friday, 24 July:

FLIGHT FROM TO DEPARTS ARRIVES KX3102 Grand Cayman Miami 10am 12:30pm KX3103 Miami Grand Cayman 1:40pm 2:10pm KX3104 Grand Cayman Miami 3:30pm 6pm KX3105 Miami Grand Cayman 7:10pm 7:40pm

Monday, 3 August:

FLIGHT FROM TO DEPARTS ARRIVES KX3102 Grand Cayman Miami 10am 12:30pm KX3103 Miami Grand Cayman 1:40pm 2:10pm

Friday, 14 August:

FLIGHT FROM TO DEPARTS ARRIVES KX3102 Grand Cayman Miami 10am 12:30pm KX3103 Miami Grand Cayman 1:40pm 2:10pm KX3104 Grand Cayman Miami 3:30pm 6pm KX3105 Miami Grand Cayman 7:10pm 7:40pm

Monday, 24 August:

FLIGHT FROM TO DEPARTS ARRIVES KX3102 Grand Cayman Miami 10am 12:30pm KX3103 Miami Grand Cayman 1:40pm 2:10pm

Note: Depending on the border reopening timeline, additional repatriation flights may be added in September. Connecting flights from the Sister Islands are also available for each flight.

Cayman Airways is reminding all passengers travelling on these repatriation flights to please review and follow the policies in place with regards to entry requirements, baggage, pets, the wearing of face masks, and the new booking process. Those policies are as follows:

Immigration Requirements

Jamaica

Persons traveling to Jamaica must secure a Travel Authorization from the Jamaican Government prior to checking in for a flight. The application can be completed online via the following links: For Jamaican nationals: https://jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm/immigration.html For non-Jamaicans: www.visitjamaica.com

Passengers who do not present the required travel authorization when checking in for their flight, will not be able to travel.

Upon arrival in Jamaica, all passengers must undergo a COVID-19 test and will be subject to a health screening and risk assessments by Jamaican health authorities. Passengers are required to wear a face mask throughout the airport in Kingston.

USA

Persons travelling to the United States must be US citizens or those legally able to travel to or through the USA. Passengers are responsible for ensuring that they have the necessary travel documents for entry into any country. There are no special COVID-19 requirements for entering the USA at this time, with the exception of Miami Airport requiring all passengers to wear a face mask throughout the airport.

NOTE: Passengers are responsible for ensuring that they have the necessary travel documents for entry into any foreign country.

Baggage Allowance (for Jamaica and USA)

Passengers (except infants under 2) will be allowed one free checked bag up to 55lbs per bag (not exceeding 62 linear inches), plus one carry-on bag not exceeding 11″ x 16″ x 24″. A maximum of 2 excess bags per passenger can be accommodated. These additional bags will be at a cost of US$20 for the first excess bag and US$50 for the second excess bag. No overweight or oversized bags will be accepted. Passengers who expect to have excess bags MUST prepay for it at the time of booking or at least 24 hours before travel. Please note that the first bag will travel confirmed, but excess bags will travel space-available and may take several weeks to reach the passenger should baggage space not be available on the repatriation flight.

Pets

A limited number of pets can be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis, aboard each flight to both destinations. These must be requested and approved at least 24 hours before travel. Pets without prior approval will be unable to travel. Passengers are responsible for ensuring they meet all necessary customs requirements for the importation of pets to any country.

Health and Safety Measures (for Jamaica and USA flights)

Various measures will be in place for the health and safety of passengers and crew, including:

All passengers must present at check-in and boarding with their own face mask, which they must wear for the duration of the flight

CAL airport staff will be wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the check-in and boarding process, and check-in counters will be sanitized frequently during the check-in process. Cabin Crew will also be wearing PPE during each flight.

Social distancing for the boarding process and on board

