Brac garbage collection suspended

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) wishes to inform Cayman Brac customers that garbage collection services were suspended last Thursday so that repairs could be carried out on a defective garbage truck.

The team at the Public Works Department (PWD) has been working on the truck through-out the weekend and hope to have all issues rectified early this week.

DEH wishes to apologize to the Brac community and assures them that as soon as the truck is fixed normal collection will resume and an update will be sent to the public.

In the interim any excess garbage may be dropped off to the landfill.

Related

Category: Notice Board