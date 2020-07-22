Inter-island travel requirements return to normal

Normal flight operations between Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac and Little Cayman resumed on Sunday, July 19 2020, following the latest regulation changes by the Cayman Islands Government. These changes, contained in the Prevention, Control and Suppression of Covid-19 (Partial Lifting of Restrictions) (Travel and Boating) (No.2) Regulations, 2020, eliminated both the need to notify Travel Time and the need to have a Covid-19 test prior to travel, which had been in effect previously.

Passengers are now able to simply book domestic flights directly through Cayman Airways, with no additional steps necessary. Domestic travellers must have been in the Cayman Islands for at least 14 days and have no respiratory symptoms or symptoms of the virus.

In conjunction with the partial lifting of restrictions that has occurred over the past month, Cayman Airways has been gradually increasing its domestic schedule to match. Executive Vice President of Commercial Affairs, Paul Tibbetts, said this return to normal domestic flight operations is expected to create significant demand as Cayman residents look internally for summer activities while the country’s international borders remain closed.

“Flight operations between Grand Cayman and our Sister Islands are a very important and meaningful part of our national airline’s service to our country, so we are thrilled and ready to welcome passengers on board again now that the government has deemed it safe to do so,” Mr. Tibbetts said. “Whether you’re a resident of the Sister Islands or live on Grand Cayman, additional flights are currently being added just in time for summer getaways.”

Bookings for Domestic travel can be made online at www.caymanairways.com. Alternatively, passengers can call Cayman Airways Reservations at 949-2311 or contact a travel agent to book.

