CAA to return to office on reduced hours

Following the recent announcement by the Cayman Islands Government regarding the safe reopening of business, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI) will resume a phased re-opening of the Grand Harbour offices on Monday, 13 July. Initial opening hours will be Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 8:30am – 1:00pm.

In order to comply with the COVID 19 health and safety practices, the following protocols will apply:

Deliveries to the office can be pre-arranged by calling 916 1718 or 949 7811

It is mandatory that all persons including visitors wear a mask and sanitize their hands upon entry

When in the receptionist area, or common areas within the building, social distancing protocols must be maintained

No more than two persons are allowed in the receptionist area

Additionally, our staff will continue with digital work remote plans providing regulatory services to our clients and stakeholders.

The CAACI Office is located at Cayman Grand Harbour Unit 2. Enquiries can be sent to civil.aviation@caacayman.com

