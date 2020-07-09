Elgin Avenue infrastructure upgrade

The Water Authority will be carrying out works to upgrade the water supply infrastructure along Elgin Avenue on Sunday, 12 July between 4:00 am – 12:00 pm. Customers along Elgin Avenue, between Cricket Square and the Hospital Road intersection, and portions of Claude Hill Road will experience water service outage.

One lane of Hospital Road will be closed to facilitate the works. Southbound traffic from Elgin Avenue to Hospital Road will be permitted. Motorists needing to travel to Elgin Avenue through Hospital Road from the Walkers Road/Smith Road intersection can use an alternative route, by driving along Smith Road and turning onto Claude Hill Road.

The Water Authority appreciates the patience and understanding of its customers and the public as it undertakes these works, and apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.

