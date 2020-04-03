CBC Extensions and Visa Counter remains closed

The Customs & Border Control (CBC) Extensions and Visa office on Elgin Avenue remains closed until further notice. However, anyone who is no longer working for their employers, or their work permit has been cancelled, are strongly encouraged to take the necessary steps to leave the island once an opportunity presents itself.

People wanting to leave should call the Governor’s office at 244-3333 or email emergencytravel@gov.ky.

The public is asked to continue checking and listening to media advisories from CBC and WORC with regards to when and how they can ensure they remain complaint with regulations.

