HSA Maternity allows for one accompanying mother during labour

(Updated): The HSA understands the importance of having a partner during the labouring process, and as we improve and augment staffing levels in coordination with the private sector, the temporary restriction on visitors to the Maternity will be lifted effective Monday April 6.

Visitors will be limited to one person accompanying a patient during labour. 

Because of limited availability of obstetricians and midwives and out of an abundance of caution due to evolving situation with the COVID-19 virus, the administration had agreed last week to limit access to the maternity unit. This was an important, temporary measure in order to keep patients and staff safe. In the interim a system of virtual companion using video technology was facilitated giving mothers the option to use their device in the labour room.

The HSA acknowledges that having a partner physically present throughout the labouring process provides mothers the physical and emotional support needed.

Additional measures have been taken to mitigate the risk of potential exposure to other patients and staff, with a single companion will be allowed with the patient in the delivery room but will be required to wear PPE (personal protection equipment), as instructed by the medical staff.

Maternity patients can contact their healthcare provider or the women’s health or maternity unit at 949-8600 for more information.

