Faith Hospital open, COVID-19 patient isolates at home

The Health Services Authority wishes to inform the public that Faith Hospital is open and the confirmed positive COVID-19 individual in Cayman Brac is not an inpatient within the facility. The patient was seen in the dedicated flu clinic at the medical wing, Aston Rutty Centre which is equipped to treat persons with flu like symptoms to receive the appropriate care, away from the general patient population.

The COVID positive patient and all close contacts are currently being isolated at home.

Dr Velusamy, Director of Faith Hospital, has given the assurance that “people can be confident there’s no significant risk for any individual accessing the Faith hospital facility for care. We following strict infection control, cleaning of areas, etc to ensure our patients are treated in a safe healthcare environment.”

Dr Velusamy said the flu clinic or other locations in the hospital have been adapted to ensure patients are able to maintain a safe social distance.

If persons have flu like symptoms, they are reminded to stay home and call the Flu- Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077 or email flu@hsa.ky. A medical professional will advise you on what you should do (ie: stay at home and self-medicate, come to the Flu Clinic, etc).

Faith Hospital’s Flu Clinic hours 8am – 4pm Monday – Friday

Cayman Islands Hospital Flu Clinic hours 8am – 4pm daily

To contact Faith Hospital, please call (345) 948-2243.

