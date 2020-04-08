RCIPS Business Centre Application Processing
The RCIPS wishes to advise the public that, beginning Monday, 6 April, The Business Centre will be closed to the public until further notice. The following changes to the application process for all service applications will also be implemented as of Monday, 6 April:
- Applications for essential services must be applied for at www.rcips.ky
- Police Clearance Certificates must be submitted online via www.eservices.gov.ky. For medical emergencies please call 949-4222 for assistance.
- There will be NO in-person applications processed at the Business Centre.
Due to the current operational changes above, the public is advised that there may be a longer turnaround time than usual for these documents. For enquiries please email rcipcro@rcips.ky.
Category: COVID-19 Notice Board, Local News