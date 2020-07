District clinics new opening hours

Given the reduction in the government’s COVID-19 pandemic suppression levels, the district health clinics of the Health Services Authority (HSA) have changed their opening hours to the following times:

West Bay

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Wednesday 8:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Saturday 8:30 AM – 12:00 Noon

Bodden Town

Monday and Thursday 8:30 AM – 8:00 PM

Tuesday Wednesday and Friday 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Saturday 8:30 AM – 12:00 Noon

East End

Monday through Friday 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Saturday 8:30 AM – 12:00 Noon

North Side

Monday through Friday 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Saturday 8:30 AM – 12:00 Noon

George Town

General Practice

By Appointment Only

Monday through Friday 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Saturday 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Closed Sundays and Public Holidays

Acute Care Clinic

Walk-In

Monday through Friday 7:30 AM – 8:00 PM

Saturday 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Closed Sundays and Public Holidays

Related

Category: Medical and Health