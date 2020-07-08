DVDL offices to reopen Monday

The Department of Vehicle and Driver’s Licensing (DVDL) advises the public that all its office locations will re-open with normal hours of operation, starting on Monday, 13 July. Driving tests are scheduled to commence on July 20.

The opening hours for the Crewe Road location is Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 4:00pm; while Breakers and West Bay locations is Tuesday to Friday, 10:00am to 6:00pm.

To ensure the health and safety of employees and customers and to adhere to required social distancing guidelines, access to the customer lobby area will be permitted in a controlled manner.

The DVDL further advises that the drop box system which was available to customers during the shelter in place regulations has been discontinued.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue to use online platforms to renew vehicle and driver’s licence via DVDL’s website here or through the e-services portal here.

Persons experiencing issues can email dvdl.helpdesk@gov.ky for assistance.

