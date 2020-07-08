Phone number and email for TravelTime enquiries

A TravelTime phone number has been made available for enquiries: 649-6913. This will be available from 8:30am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. An email address – traveltime@gov.ky – is also available for enquiries.

The online form at www.exploregov.ky/traveltime remains the primary means for coordinating travel as well as managing the Government isolation facilities for persons returning to the Cayman Islands. The public is reminded of the Government policy that requires all persons returning to the Cayman Islands to isolate for 14 days in a Government isolation facility.

Related

Category: Local News