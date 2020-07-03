New Canadian honorary consul for the Cayman Islands

Yves Martel

(CNS Local Life): Yves Martel, from Dolbeau in northern Quebec, has been appointed as Canada’s new honorary consul of the Cayman Islands, taking up the post on 1 July. Martel, who has been living in the Cayman Islands for six years, will work closely with the Consular Section of the Canadian High Commission in Kingston, Jamaica.

Laurie Peters, Canada’s High Commissioner to Jamaica and Non-Resident Consul General to the Cayman Islands, welcomed Martel, who works for a subsidiary of a major Canadian bank in the Cayman Islands, “into our Canadian consular family in the Caribbean”.

She also thanked Jeff Boucher, the outgoing honorary consul, “for his exemplary service to Canadians in the Cayman Islands for the past 14 years, particularly during hurricane seasons and most recently with the COVID 19 pandemic”.

According to a release from the High Commission of Canada in Jamaica, Canada and the Cayman Islands have a cooperative bilateral relationship, which is a reflection of the broader historical relationship between Canada and the United Kingdom.

Canadians are the third largest component of the foreign work force in the Cayman Islands, and before the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, over 20,000 Canadian tourists visited the Cayman Islands every year. Martel’s appointment will assist the Canadian Government to deliver high quality consular services to Canadians in the Cayman Islands.

Canadians in need of assistance can contact Martel at: Landmark Square, 1st floor

64 Earth Close (Off West Bay Road just past the Strand)

P.O. Box 30086

Grand Cayman KY1-1201

Telephone: (345) 949-9400

E-mail: cdncon.cayman@candw.ky

Category: Local News