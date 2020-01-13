IT expert promoted at Computer Services

Darvy Whittaker, Deputy Director, Service Delivery at Computer Services Department

(CNS Local Life): Darvy Whittaker, who has over thirty years of experience in information technology service delivery, has been promoted within the Computer Services Department (CSD) to Deputy Director, Service Delivery. In his new post he is tasked with responsibility for all aspects of information systems user experience across the Cayman Islands Government.

According to a release from the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, Whittaker will provide strategic management and administrative support to the CSD director, with oversight for service management and integration of data centre and network services, database management, desktop support services and service desk management.

Whittaker has held several posts within the department, including acting deputy director for service delivery, information technology system manager, senior system administrator and computer technician.

He holds a Master of Science degree in Information System Management from the University of Liverpool and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Howard University. He is a graduate of the International College of the Cayman Islands, where he completed an Associate degree in Business Administration.

Congratulating Whittaker on his appointment, CSD Director Simon Spiers said, “After a year of development, Darvy stepped up to the plate, competed in an open recruitment and was clearly the best candidate for the job.”

Whittaker said he looks forward to “managing the successful implementation and operation of the organisation’s overall information technology service management processes to ensure the delivery of an efficient and reliable information technology infrastructure and operations to meet the needs of the Cayman Islands Government”.

Chief Human Resources Officer in the ministry, Melinda Montemayor said, “It was a pleasure working closely with Darvy in his acting capacity and watching him succeed in each area of his development plan. He took on each challenge with enthusiasm and a can-do attitude. Darvy is a great asset to the Computer Services Department and is well respected amongst his peers.”

