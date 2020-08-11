Gov’t schools’ key dates for new school year

The Department of Education Services has released a schedule of key dates and important activities for the upcoming start of the new academic year. These dates mark key activities such as the dates when each school will reopen for new students, regularly enrolled students, dates when Year 11 and 12 students will receive their final exam results and the orientation days for all new and transfer students. These dates are relevant to all government schools including, primary and secondary level schools located on all three islands.

Orientation Days are scheduled to provide new students and their parents with essential information for successful integration into the new learning environment. Parents are required to accompany their children to Orientation Day, which is mandatory to attend by any student entering a government school for the very first time.

2020 School Reopening Dates

Date Activity Details 26 Aug Classes begin onsite and online All Nursery, Reception, Years 1, 2, 6, 7, 10, 11 report to school for onsite lessons. Students in Years 3, 4, 5, 8, 9 will resume online lessons. All Creek & Spot Bay Primary students report to school for onsite lessons. 26 Aug Classes begin onsite and online Cayman Brac – Layman E. Scott Snr. High Schools students in Years 7, 10, 11 & 12 will begin onsite classes; Years 8 & 9 will resume online classes. 26 Aug Classes begin onsite Grand Cayman – Lighthouse School (all students). 31 Aug Classes begin onsite and online Grand Cayman – John Gray High School, Clifton Hunter High School and Cayman Islands Further Education Centre Years 7, 10, 11, 12 report to school for onsite lessons. Students in Years 8 & 9 will resume online lessons 9 Sep Online students move to onsite lessons Students moving into Years 3, 4, 5, 8, 9 will return to school for in-person lessons

The orientation sessions with the exception of Lighthouse School will take place onsite on the 25 August. Years 8 & 9 students will attend orientation sessions online on the 25-27 August and their in-person classes will not resume until 9 September. Creek and Spot Bay Primary School is on split sites and all students will all return to school on the 26 August.

Tammy Banks-DaCosta, Acting Director of DES, commented further on the matter, “As it stands now, the decision to hold the new student orientations onsite. Any changes will be communicated by 19 August.”

2020 New Student Orientation Time Schedules

Primary Schools – 25 August

All NEW primary school students must report on Orientation Day. Parents/guardians must attend. Schools will communicate the online orientation times for Years 3, 4 & 5.

Time School 8:30 AM – 11:00 AM Theoline L. McCoy Primary 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM Creek & Spot Bay Primary 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM East End Primary 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM Edna M. Moyle Primary 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM George Town Primary 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM George Town Primary (All Year 6 students). 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Little Cayman Education Services 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Prospect Primary 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Red Bay Primary 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM Savannah Primary 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Sir. John A. Cumber Primary 11:00 AM – 12:00 AM West End Primary

The Lighthouse School

Date Time Activity Details 24 & 25 August 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Online orientation for primary students (Years 1-6) Orientation for students already on the register via zoom. Notification will be sent from the school directly to parents. 25 August 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Online orientation for secondary students (Years 7-12) Orientation for students already on the register via zoom. Notification will be sent from the school directly to parents. 25 August 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Onsite orientation for all new students Orientation meeting at LHS. Parents/Guardians to accompany their children. 26 August 8:00 AM School reopens For all current/previously enrolled and new students

John Gray High School (JGHS) and Clifton Hunter High School (CHHS)

Date Time Activity Details 25 August 8:00 – 11:00 AM Orientation for new and transfer students Only new transfer students and not Year 7 students 26 August 8:00 AM – 2:50 PM Year 7 orientation on campus

Year 8 orientation online On-Site orientation for parents and students led by Deputy Principals and Academy Senior Leaders Orientation via Microsoft Teams 27 August 8:00 AM – 2:50 PM Year 9 students orientation online

Year 10 students orientation on campus Orientation via Microsoft Teams On-Site orientation led by Deputy Principals and Academy Senior Leaders 28 August 8:00 AM – 2:50 PM Year 11 students orientation on campus On-Site orientation led by Deputy Principals and Academy Senior Leaders 31 August 8:00 AM – 2:50 PM Years 7, 10 and 11 resume lessons on campus

Years 8 and 9 resume lessons online. First full day of classes for Years 7, 10, and Online lessons via Microsoft Teams 9 September 8:00 AM – 2:50 PM Full resumption of lessons on campus for all years. Years 8 and 9 students resume on campus. All students attend lesson on-site

Important* JGHS students being dropped off by bus or car must report to the gymnasium entrance and NOT the main school entrance until further notice.

Layman E. Scott Sr. High School (LSHS)

Date Time Activity Details 24 August 9:00 – 10:00 AM Orientation for Year 7 students Parents and Year 7 students attend orientation session with SMT and Homeroom Tutors 24 August 10:00 – 11:30 AM Orientation for UCCI Dual Entry & Vocational Studies students SMT meets with students enrolled in the Dual Entry program and those re-sitting subjects (for course selection and registration) 25 August 10:00 AM -12:00 PM Orientation for New/Transfer students Orientation session with SMT for all new/transfer students 25 August 10:00 AM -12:00 PM Online Orientation Years 8 & 9 Orientation via Microsoft Teams 26 August 8:00 AM Distance Learning at home begins for students in Year 8 & 9 Live lessons via Microsoft Teams 26 August 8:00 AM School reopens for Years 7, 10, 11 & Year 12 (Vocational Studies students) 31 August 8:00 AM Classes begin for UCCI Dual Entry students First day of classes for UCCI Dual Entry students 9 September 8:00 AM School reopens for students in Years 8 & 9 First day in the physical classroom

Cayman Islands Further Education Centre

Date Time Activity Details 26 August 8:30 AM Class introduction for Year 12 students Students will come in based on the letter of their last name for consultation and guidance on choosing courses. 8:30 – 10:30 A-D 12:00 – 2:00 E-H 27 August 8:30 AM Class introduction for Year 12 students 8:30 – 10:30 I-L 12:00 – 2:00 M-P 28 August 8:30 AM Class introduction for Year 12 students 8:30 – 10:30 Q-T 12:00- 2:00 -U-Z 31 August 8:00 AM Classes start for students.

Release of External Exam Results (electronically)

Dates Year group Exam Boards 27 August Year 12 UK Boards (Cambridge, BTEC) 25 September Year 12 CXC External Examinations 25 September Year 11 CXC External Examinations

The complete 2020/2021 academic school calendar can be accessed on the DES website by visiting schools.edu.ky

