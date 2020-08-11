Gov’t schools’ key dates for new school year

| 11/08/2020 | 0 Comments

The Department of Education Services has released a schedule of key dates and important activities for the upcoming start of the new academic year. These dates mark key activities such as the dates when each school will reopen for new students, regularly enrolled students, dates when Year 11 and 12 students will receive their final exam results and the orientation days for all new and transfer students. These dates are relevant to all government schools including, primary and secondary level schools located on all three islands.

Orientation Days are scheduled to provide new students and their parents with essential information for successful integration into the new learning environment. Parents are required to accompany their children to Orientation Day, which is mandatory to attend by any student entering a government school for the very first time.

2020 School Reopening Dates

DateActivityDetails
26 AugClasses begin onsite and onlineAll Nursery, Reception, Years 1, 2, 6, 7, 10, 11 report to school for onsite lessons. Students in Years 3, 4, 5, 8, 9 will resume online lessons. All Creek & Spot Bay Primary students report to school for onsite lessons.  
26 AugClasses begin onsite and onlineCayman Brac – Layman E. Scott Snr. High Schools students in Years 7, 10, 11 & 12 will begin onsite classes; Years 8 & 9 will resume online classes.
26 AugClasses begin onsiteGrand Cayman – Lighthouse School (all students).
31 AugClasses begin onsite and onlineGrand Cayman – John Gray High School, Clifton Hunter High School and Cayman Islands Further Education Centre Years 7, 10, 11, 12 report to school for onsite lessons. Students in Years 8 & 9 will resume online lessons
9 SepOnline students move to onsite lessonsStudents moving into Years 3, 4, 5, 8, 9 will return to school for in-person lessons

The orientation sessions with the exception of Lighthouse School will take place onsite on the 25 August. Years 8 & 9 students will attend orientation sessions online on the 25-27 August and their in-person classes will not resume until 9 September. Creek and Spot Bay Primary School is on split sites and all students will all return to school on the 26 August.

Tammy Banks-DaCosta, Acting Director of DES, commented further on the matter, “As it stands now, the decision to hold the new student orientations onsite. Any changes will be communicated by 19 August.”

2020 New Student Orientation Time Schedules

Primary Schools – 25 August

All NEW primary school students must report on Orientation Day. Parents/guardians must attend. Schools will communicate the online orientation times for Years 3, 4 & 5.

TimeSchool
8:30 AM – 11:00 AMTheoline L. McCoy Primary
9:00 AM – 10:30 AMCreek & Spot Bay Primary
8:30 AM – 12:00 PMEast End Primary
9:00 AM – 10:00 AMEdna M. Moyle Primary
9:00 AM – 10:30 AMGeorge Town Primary
12:00 PM – 2:00 PMGeorge Town Primary (All Year 6 students).
10:30 AM – 12:00 PMLittle Cayman Education Services
9:00 AM – 11:00 AMProspect Primary
9:00 AM – 12:00 PMRed Bay Primary
8:30 AM – 10:30 AMSavannah Primary
9:00 AM – 11:00 AMSir. John A. Cumber Primary
11:00 AM – 12:00 AMWest End Primary

The Lighthouse School

DateTimeActivityDetails
24 & 25 August9:00 AM – 12:00 PMOnline orientation for primary students (Years 1-6)Orientation for students already on the register via zoom.  Notification will be sent from the school directly to parents.
25 August9:00 AM – 12:00 PMOnline orientation for secondary students (Years 7-12)Orientation for students already on the register via zoom.  Notification will be sent from the school directly to parents.
25 August9:00 AM – 12:00 PMOnsite orientation for all new studentsOrientation meeting at LHS. Parents/Guardians to accompany their children.
26 August8:00 AMSchool reopensFor all current/previously enrolled and new students

John Gray High School (JGHS) and Clifton Hunter High School (CHHS)

DateTimeActivityDetails
25 August8:00 – 11:00 AMOrientation for new and transfer studentsOnly new transfer students and not Year 7 students
26 August8:00 AM – 2:50 PMYear 7 orientation on campus
Year 8 orientation online		On-Site orientation for parents and students led by Deputy Principals and Academy Senior Leaders Orientation via  Microsoft Teams
27 August8:00 AM – 2:50 PMYear 9 students orientation online
Year 10 students orientation on campus		Orientation via  Microsoft Teams On-Site orientation led by Deputy Principals and Academy Senior Leaders
28 August8:00 AM – 2:50 PMYear 11 students orientation on campusOn-Site orientation led by Deputy Principals and Academy Senior Leaders
31 August8:00 AM – 2:50 PMYears 7, 10 and 11 resume lessons on campus
Years 8 and 9 resume lessons online.		First full day of classes for Years 7, 10, and Online lessons via Microsoft Teams
9 September8:00 AM – 2:50 PMFull resumption of lessons on campus for all years. Years 8 and 9 students resume on campus.All students attend lesson on-site

Important* JGHS students being dropped off by bus or car must report to the gymnasium entrance and NOT the main school entrance until further notice.

Layman E. Scott Sr. High School (LSHS)

Date TimeActivityDetails
24 August9:00 – 10:00 AMOrientation for Year 7 studentsParents and Year 7 students attend orientation session with SMT and Homeroom Tutors
24 August10:00 – 11:30 AMOrientation for UCCI Dual Entry & Vocational Studies studentsSMT meets with students enrolled in the Dual Entry program and those re-sitting subjects (for course selection and registration)
25 August10:00 AM -12:00 PMOrientation for New/Transfer studentsOrientation session with SMT for all new/transfer students
25 August10:00 AM -12:00 PMOnline Orientation Years 8 & 9Orientation via Microsoft Teams
26 August8:00 AMDistance Learning at home begins for students in Year 8 & 9Live lessons via Microsoft Teams
26 August8:00 AMSchool reopens for Years 7, 10, 11 & Year 12 (Vocational Studies students)
31 August8:00 AMClasses begin for UCCI Dual Entry studentsFirst day of classes for UCCI Dual Entry students  
    
  9 September  8:00 AMSchool reopens for students in Years 8 & 9First day in the physical classroom

Cayman Islands Further Education Centre

DateTimeActivityDetails
26 August8:30 AMClass introduction for Year 12 studentsStudents will come in based on the letter of their last name for consultation and guidance on choosing courses. 8:30 – 10:30 A-D 12:00 – 2:00 E-H
 27 August8:30 AMClass introduction for Year 12 students8:30 – 10:30 I-L 12:00 – 2:00 M-P
 28 August  8:30 AMClass introduction for Year 12 students8:30 – 10:30 Q-T 12:00- 2:00 -U-Z
31 August  8:00 AMClasses start for students.
   

Release of External Exam Results (electronically)

DatesYear groupExam Boards
27 AugustYear 12UK Boards (Cambridge, BTEC)
25 SeptemberYear 12CXC External Examinations
25 SeptemberYear 11CXC External Examinations

The complete 2020/2021 academic school calendar can be accessed on the DES website by visiting schools.edu.ky 

Tags:

Category: Education, Notice Board

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«