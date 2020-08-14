CAL flights to La Ceiba, Kingston and Miami

Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) has confirmed the schedule for the following additional repatriation flights for travel from Grand Cayman to La Ceiba, Kingston, and Miami:

The La Ceiba flight schedule

Friday August 21, 2020

FLIGHT FROM TO DEPARTS ARRIVES KX3880 Grand Cayman La Ceiba 11:30am 11:55am

Wednesday September 23, 2020

FLIGHT FROM TO DEPARTS ARRIVES KX3880 Grand Cayman La Ceiba 12:50pm 1:15pm

The Kingston flight schedule

Wednesdays, September 2 & 30, 2020

FLIGHT FROM TO DEPARTS ARRIVES KX3600 Grand Cayman Kingston 10am 11:05am

The Miami flight schedule

Tuesdays, September 1 & 22, 2020

FLIGHT FROM TO DEPARTS ARRIVES KX3102 Grand Cayman Miami 10am 12:30pm

Note: Connecting flights from the Sister Islands may also be available for each flight

Cayman Airways is reminding all passengers travelling on these repatriation flights to please review and follow the policies in place with regards to entry requirements, baggage, pets, the wearing of face masks, and the booking process. Those policies are as follows:

Immigration Requirements

La Ceiba

As of August 10, 2020, the Honduran Government implemented the following regulations relating to inbound travel to their country:

The Honduran Government requires all passengers traveling to or from Honduras to register online with the Honduran Authorities prior to departure.

Upon arrival in Honduras, all passengers must have in their possession the results of their negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that should have been taken no more than 72 hours prior to entry into Honduras. This test is available for free at Doctor’s Hospital on Grand Cayman. To schedule an appointment call 325-900 or register online at https://covid19.doctorshospitalcayman.com/

Passengers must wear a mask at all times while in the airport and must comply with all biosafety measures at the airport

Passengers will be subject to a 14-day quarantine

Passengers can complete the pre-check form as far out as two weeks prior to travel using this link: https://prechequeo.inm.gob.hn

CAL’s Honduras passengers must present their travel approval and negative PCR test upon check-in in Grand Cayman

Only Honduran Nationals are currently allowed to travel on CAL repatriation flights to La Ceiba

Jamaica

Persons traveling to Jamaica must secure a Travel Authorization from the Jamaican Government prior to checking in for a flight. The application can be completed online via the following links:

For Jamaican nationals: https://jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm/immigration.html

For non-Jamaicans: www.visitjamaica.com

Passengers who do not present the required travel authorization when checking in for their flight, will not be able to travel.

Upon arrival in Jamaica, passengers from Cayman will NOT be required to undergo a COVID-19 test but will be subject to a health screening and risk assessments by Jamaican health authorities. All passengers are required to wear a face mask throughout the airport in Kingston.

USA

Persons travelling to the United States must be US citizens or those legally able to travel to or through the USA. Passengers are responsible for ensuring that they have the necessary travel documents for entry into any country. There are no special COVID-19 requirements for entering the USA at this time, with the exception of Miami Airport requiring all passengers to wear a face mask throughout the airport.

NOTE: Passengers are responsible for ensuring that they have the necessary travel documents for entry into any foreign country.

Baggage Allowance

La Ceiba

Passengers (except infants under 2) will be allowed one free checked bag up to 55lbs per bag (not exceeding 62 linear inches), plus one carry-on bag not exceeding 11″ x 16″ x 24″. Each passenger will be allowed to pay US$20 for one additional 55lb bag (not exceeding 62 linear inches). No overweight or oversized bags will be allowed on the repatriation flights to La Ceiba due to weight restrictions.

Jamaica and USA

Passengers (except infants under 2) will be allowed one free checked bag up to 55lbs per bag (not exceeding 62 linear inches), plus one carry-on bag not exceeding 11″ x 16″ x 24″. A maximum of 2 excess bags per passenger can be accommodated. These additional bags will be at a cost of US$20 for the first excess bag and US$50 for the second excess bag. No overweight or oversized bags will be accepted. Passengers who expect to have excess bags MUST prepay for it at the time of booking or at least 24 hours before travel. Please note that the first bag will travel confirmed, but excess bags will travel space-available and may take several weeks to reach the passenger should baggage space not be available on the repatriation flight.

Pets

No pets are allowed for the La Ceiba flight but a limited number of pets can be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis, aboard each flight to Miami and Kingston. These must be requested and approved at least 24 hours before travel. Pets without prior approval will be unable to travel. Passengers are responsible for ensuring they meet all necessary customs requirements for the importation of pets to any country.

Health and Safety Measures For Flights

For each flight, various measures will be in place for the health and safety of passengers and crew, including:

All passengers must present at check-in and boarding with their own face mask, which they must wear for the duration of the flight

CAL airport staff will be wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the check-in and boarding process, and check-in counters will be sanitized frequently during the check-in process. Cabin Crew will also be wearing PPE during each flight.

Social distancing for the boarding process

Booking process

Persons wishing to travel outbound on these repatriation flights to La Ceiba, Miami or Kingston can book seats directly with Cayman Airways by calling: 345-949-2311, 1-800-422-9626 (toll free in the USA); in Jamaica call 876-613-9105 or (toll free) 866-759-1372; or in La Ceiba call (toll free) 876-613-9105.

Tickets can also be purchased online at www.caymanairways.com.

