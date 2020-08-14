CAL flights to La Ceiba, Kingston and Miami
Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) has confirmed the schedule for the following additional repatriation flights for travel from Grand Cayman to La Ceiba, Kingston, and Miami:
The La Ceiba flight schedule
Friday August 21, 2020
|FLIGHT
|FROM
|TO
|DEPARTS
|ARRIVES
|KX3880
|Grand Cayman
|La Ceiba
|11:30am
|11:55am
Wednesday September 23, 2020
|FLIGHT
|FROM
|TO
|DEPARTS
|ARRIVES
|KX3880
|Grand Cayman
|La Ceiba
|12:50pm
|1:15pm
The Kingston flight schedule
Wednesdays, September 2 & 30, 2020
|FLIGHT
|FROM
|TO
|DEPARTS
|ARRIVES
|KX3600
|Grand Cayman
|Kingston
|10am
|11:05am
The Miami flight schedule
Tuesdays, September 1 & 22, 2020
|FLIGHT
|FROM
|TO
|DEPARTS
|ARRIVES
|KX3102
|Grand Cayman
|Miami
|10am
|12:30pm
Note: Connecting flights from the Sister Islands may also be available for each flight
Cayman Airways is reminding all passengers travelling on these repatriation flights to please review and follow the policies in place with regards to entry requirements, baggage, pets, the wearing of face masks, and the booking process. Those policies are as follows:
Immigration Requirements
La Ceiba
As of August 10, 2020, the Honduran Government implemented the following regulations relating to inbound travel to their country:
- The Honduran Government requires all passengers traveling to or from Honduras to register online with the Honduran Authorities prior to departure.
- Upon arrival in Honduras, all passengers must have in their possession the results of their negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test that should have been taken no more than 72 hours prior to entry into Honduras. This test is available for free at Doctor’s Hospital on Grand Cayman. To schedule an appointment call 325-900 or register online at https://covid19.doctorshospitalcayman.com/
- Passengers must wear a mask at all times while in the airport and must comply with all biosafety measures at the airport
- Passengers will be subject to a 14-day quarantine
- Passengers can complete the pre-check form as far out as two weeks prior to travel using this link: https://prechequeo.inm.gob.hn
- CAL’s Honduras passengers must present their travel approval and negative PCR test upon check-in in Grand Cayman
- Only Honduran Nationals are currently allowed to travel on CAL repatriation flights to La Ceiba
Jamaica
Persons traveling to Jamaica must secure a Travel Authorization from the Jamaican Government prior to checking in for a flight. The application can be completed online via the following links:
- For Jamaican nationals: https://jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm/immigration.html
- For non-Jamaicans: www.visitjamaica.com
Passengers who do not present the required travel authorization when checking in for their flight, will not be able to travel.
Upon arrival in Jamaica, passengers from Cayman will NOT be required to undergo a COVID-19 test but will be subject to a health screening and risk assessments by Jamaican health authorities. All passengers are required to wear a face mask throughout the airport in Kingston.
USA
Persons travelling to the United States must be US citizens or those legally able to travel to or through the USA. Passengers are responsible for ensuring that they have the necessary travel documents for entry into any country. There are no special COVID-19 requirements for entering the USA at this time, with the exception of Miami Airport requiring all passengers to wear a face mask throughout the airport.
NOTE: Passengers are responsible for ensuring that they have the necessary travel documents for entry into any foreign country.
Baggage Allowance
La Ceiba
Passengers (except infants under 2) will be allowed one free checked bag up to 55lbs per bag (not exceeding 62 linear inches), plus one carry-on bag not exceeding 11″ x 16″ x 24″. Each passenger will be allowed to pay US$20 for one additional 55lb bag (not exceeding 62 linear inches). No overweight or oversized bags will be allowed on the repatriation flights to La Ceiba due to weight restrictions.
Jamaica and USA
Passengers (except infants under 2) will be allowed one free checked bag up to 55lbs per bag (not exceeding 62 linear inches), plus one carry-on bag not exceeding 11″ x 16″ x 24″. A maximum of 2 excess bags per passenger can be accommodated. These additional bags will be at a cost of US$20 for the first excess bag and US$50 for the second excess bag. No overweight or oversized bags will be accepted. Passengers who expect to have excess bags MUST prepay for it at the time of booking or at least 24 hours before travel. Please note that the first bag will travel confirmed, but excess bags will travel space-available and may take several weeks to reach the passenger should baggage space not be available on the repatriation flight.
Pets
No pets are allowed for the La Ceiba flight but a limited number of pets can be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis, aboard each flight to Miami and Kingston. These must be requested and approved at least 24 hours before travel. Pets without prior approval will be unable to travel. Passengers are responsible for ensuring they meet all necessary customs requirements for the importation of pets to any country.
Health and Safety Measures For Flights
For each flight, various measures will be in place for the health and safety of passengers and crew, including:
- All passengers must present at check-in and boarding with their own face mask, which they must wear for the duration of the flight
- CAL airport staff will be wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the check-in and boarding process, and check-in counters will be sanitized frequently during the check-in process. Cabin Crew will also be wearing PPE during each flight.
- Social distancing for the boarding process
Booking process
Persons wishing to travel outbound on these repatriation flights to La Ceiba, Miami or Kingston can book seats directly with Cayman Airways by calling: 345-949-2311, 1-800-422-9626 (toll free in the USA); in Jamaica call 876-613-9105 or (toll free) 866-759-1372; or in La Ceiba call (toll free) 876-613-9105.
Tickets can also be purchased online at www.caymanairways.com.
Category: Local News, Notice Board